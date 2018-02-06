Padmaavat box office collection day 13: Deepika Padukone starrer eyes Rs 250 crore mark

Padmaavat box office collection day 13: Padmaavat box office collection day 13:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is unstoppable at the box office. Despite being in the second week, the film is successfully running at the theaters, minting money and breaking records. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark and now, it seems in no time it would cross Rs 250 crore mark. While it saw no serious competition since its release on January 25, the film might slow down in terms of the collection once PadMan hits screens on February 9.

Talking about Padmaavat, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said, “Padmaavat is spectacular: no one can do spectacle like Bhansali. This was what he was born to do. You can easily delight in it while the going is good. But nearly three hours of it, and looping rhetoric around what constitutes Rajput valour can and does become tiresome. And that compulsion to make ‘sati’ so good-looking, when the singeing of flesh can be so gruesome, is troubling.”

Based on Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, the film tells the story of legendary Rani Padmini and how she committed a ritual called Jauhar when faced with invading armies of Delhi’s Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The film has been praised for its visual splendour and music but criticised for glorifying Jauhar and one-dimensional representation of Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh.

Padmaavat had released on January 25.

