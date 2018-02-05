Padmaavat box office collection day 12: Deepika Padukone film continues to steamroll

Perhaps the troubles Padmaavat faced turned out to be a blessings in disguise. Perhaps the troubles Padmaavat faced turned out to be a blessings in disguise.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s medieval epic Padmaavat sailing through untroubled waters when it comes it box office. For a film that went through every problem one can think of including delayed release, threats to the cast and crew, harassment, ban, and so on, the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer is doing splendid business. By the last count, it has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and its collection stands at Rs 212.50 crore. Perhaps the troubles it faced turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Based on Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, the film tells the story of legendary Rani Padmini and how she commited a ritual called Jauhar when faced with invading armies of Delhi’s sultan Alauddin Khilji. The film has been praised for its visual splendour and music, but criticised for glorifying Jauhar and one-dimensional representation of Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review of the film. “If it hadn’t been for the extreme reactions from a bunch of extreme reactionaries-cum-buffoons which nearly derailed the release the film, Padmaavat would have been just another Bhansali extravaganza, full of costumery and puffery. But given that all art is political, even if it is dressed up art, Padmaavat becomes more than it is, because the director chooses to heavily outline the vileness of his antagonist, and underline the ‘pati-vrata ness’ of Rani Padmavati. Far from any subtle touches, Bhansali’s black-and-white delineation of the good Hindu and the bad Muslim (who could also, gasp, swing both ways) is so stark that that we are left with no illusion about which part of the political firmament he wants to be on the right side of,” she had said.

Padmaavat has no competition right now, but that will change with PadMan’s arrival (February). Still, Padmavaat is already a success and anything else will be a bonus.

