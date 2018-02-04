Padmaavat box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film inching towards Rs 200 crore mark

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is having a magical run at the box office. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is having a magical run at the box office.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been having a dream run at the box office ever since its release on January 25. Collecting a whopping Rs 192.50 crore, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will soon cross the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer is performing exceptionally well on its second weekend and it collected a thunderous Rs 16 crore on its second Saturday. Padmaavat had been mired into a lot of controversies with a few fringe outfits protesting against its release. From the film’s name being changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat to issues being raised against Deepika’s midriff in the song “Ghomaar”, the movie has been through a lot of trouble.

A break-down of Padmaavat’s day-wise collection:

Saturday, February 3 – 16 Cr.

Friday, February 2 – 10 Cr.

Thursday, February 1 – 11 Cr.

Wednesday, January 31 – 12.5 Cr.

Tuesday, January 30 – 14 Cr.

Monday, January 29 – 15 Cr.

Sunday, January 28 – 31 Cr.

Saturday, January 27 – 27 Cr.

Friday, January 26 – 32 Cr.

Thursday, January 25 – 19 Cr.

Wednesday, January 24 (Paid Previews) – 5 Cr.

Current Total – 192.5 Crore

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. While the film has been receiving rave reviews, its box office performance has been nothing less than exemplary. While it is Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s biggest blockbuster till date, it became Deepika Padukone’s seventh film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

And while Padmaavat is slowly inching towards the Rs 200 crore in the coming days, next Friday, it will face tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary. Will Padmaavat continue its winning streak in front of other big-ticket films like these?

