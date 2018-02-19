Padmaavat box office collection: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film mints Rs 540 crore worldwide

Padmaavat will definitely cross the mark of Rs 300 in the Indian box office soon. Padmaavat will definitely cross the mark of Rs 300 in the Indian box office soon.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has broken all box office myths to become the biggest grosser of 2018 both in India and overseas markets with a whopping total of Rs 540 crore. What goes to show the incredible popularity of the magnum opus at the box office is that it has been a money spinner in what is normally looked at as the ‘lean period’ with no holidays or long weekends.

The Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer has been going strong despite being in the fourth week since its release. The film had headed to theaters on January 25, after a long battle with controversies. Since the release, it has been unapologetically breaking records and creating new benchmarks.

Despite new releases, it seems like audience’s love for the period drama is going to continue its winning streak, breaking a few more box office records. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the box office figures on Februray 19, revealing that the film has collected a total of Rs 276.50 crore and it seems, this week the film will definitely cross the mark of Rs 300 in the Indian trade market.

Taran wrote, ” #Padmaavat continues to set the BO ablaze… Crosses ₹ 275 cr mark… [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4 cr. Total: ₹ 276.50 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.”

#Padmaavat continues to set the BO ablaze… Crosses ₹ 275 cr mark… [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4 cr. Total: ₹ 276.50 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

#Padmaavat biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr

Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr

Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 8.75 cr

Total: ₹ 276.50 cr

India biz.

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

“For me, it is the success of womanhood in so many different ways. The film is also a celebration of the fact that this is the most expensive Indian film ever been made with a female protagonist. I view that as a victory. Not just for myself but for women in films,” Deepika said in an interview previously while talking about the film’s success.

