Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat crosses Rs 250 crore mark

Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s loose adaptation of the epic Padmavat, has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark. Until February 11, it has earned Rs 253.80 crore. This is a milestone for a film that faced so much trouble right from the beginning to its eventual release. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, tells the story of the Siege of Chittorgarh in the early 14th century when Delhi sultan Alauddin Khilji’s forces surrounded the Chittor fort. Rajput organisations, particularly Karni Sena, had raised objections to the film by saying that the film had a dream sequence involving Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. Bhansali had denied this.

The film has received positive reviews for its splendour, set-design, music and performances but received criticism for the alleged glorification of the Jauhar ceremony, in which Padmavati, along with other Rajput women, committed self-immolation in order to avoid capture. The film has also been criticised for its portrayal of Khilji as barbaric and lustful.

Here is the daywise box office collection of Padmaavat:

February 11 – Rs 8 crore

February 10 – Rs 6.3 crore

February 9 – Rs 3.5 crore

February 8 – Rs 5 crore

February 7 – Rs 5.5 crore

February 6 – Rs 6 crore

February 5 – Rs 7 crore

February 4 – Rs 20 crore

February 3 – Rs 16 crore

February 2 – Rs 10 crore

February 1 – Rs 11 crore

January 31 – Rs 12.5 crore

January 30 – Rs 14 crore

January 29 – Rs 15 crore

January 28 – Rs 31 crore

January 27 – Rs 27 crore

January 26 – Rs 32 crore

January 25 – Rs 19 crore

January 24 (Paid Previews) – Rs 5 core

Total collection: Rs 253.80 crore

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review of the film. “If it hadn’t been for the extreme reactions from a bunch of extreme reactionaries-cum-buffoons which nearly derailed the release the film, Padmaavat would have been just another Bhansali extravaganza, full of costumery and puffery. But given that all art is political, even if it is dressed up art, Padmaavat becomes more than it is, because the director chooses to heavily outline the vileness of his antagonist, and underline the ‘pati-vrata ness’ of Rani Padmavati. Far from any subtle touches, Bhansali’s black-and-white delineation of the good Hindu and the bad Muslim (who could also, gasp, swing both ways) is so stark that that we are left with no illusion about which part of the political firmament he wants to be on the right side of,” she had said.

Initially, Padmaavat was supposed to be released with PadMan. To avoid that, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had requested Akshay Kumar to delay the release of PadMan, which the latter had agreed. It is clear that all the agitation by right-wing groups worked in favour of Padmaavat, in the sense that they gave Padmaavat free publicity.

