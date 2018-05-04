Omerta box office prediction: Rajkummar Rao starrer expected to earn Rs 1 crore on day 1

Here’s how Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta is expected to perform at the box office. Here’s how Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta is expected to perform at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao’s terrorist drama Omerta is hitting the theatres on May 4 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s ageless comedy 102 Not Out. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Omerta brings the story of the terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh to the screens. After being involved in the kidnapping of four foreign nationals in 1994, Shaikh was also the man behind the abduction and killing of journalist Daniel Pearl.

In many of his interviews, Rajkummar Rao has stated how the character had begun to affect his peace of mind and considering the kind of life Saeed has led, it surely would have been a daunting task for Rao. While many movie buffs are still questioning the need to make a film on the life of a terrorist, will Rajkummar’s film be able to generate enough buzz to attract enough viewers to the theatres?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening figures for Omerta to land up somewhere between the Rs 75 lakhs to Rs 1 crore mark. He also adds, “Though previously Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta have delivered a number of critically acclaimed films like Shahid, CityLights among others, their films still caters to a very niche kind of audience. Hence, even though the buzz around the film is high, Omerta is expected to do well only in tier-one cities as it will have a very restricted audience.”

Reportedly, Omerta has acquired around 400 screens while 102 Not Out has the upper hand with more than 1000 screens at its disposal. And while Omerta and 102 Not Out belong to starkly different genres, they will serve the same kind of multiplex audiences. However, Omerta faces the biggest threat in the form of last week’s Marvel crossover offering Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers has not only experienced one of the biggest Indian openings ever by a Hollywood flick but is also giving tough competition to other Bollywood releases.

