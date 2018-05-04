Omerta box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao film is a David amongst Goliaths

Omerta box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao essays the character of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh Omerta box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao essays the character of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

When Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta make a film together, people pay attention. Their previous collaborations Shahid, CityLights and Aligarh have left a lasting impression on the audience. This is why Omerta has been such a hugely anticipated movie. In this film, Rao essays the character of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. The film has received positive reviews from international publications like The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Omerta, whose audience arguably will arguably not be too big, is pitted against Disney-Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and 102 Not Out.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had said that Omerta might earn anywhere from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore on its first day. He said, “Though previously Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta have delivered a number of critically acclaimed films like Shahid, City Lights among others, their films still caters to a very niche kind of audience. Hence, even though the buzz around the film is high, Omerta is expected to do well only in tier-one cities as it will have a very restricted audience.”

Omerta has been reportedly released on only 400 screens, indicating its limited audience. The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer had given a mixed review of the film. “Omerta’s most genuine moments are between the band of men assembled together in camps in the middle of nowhere, bearing their own imagined or real slights, driven by little else but faith, in scenes that Mehta shoots well. The speeches of the leaders here are short but in language that appears to have emerged from scorched grounds,” she had said.

