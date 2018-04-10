Before October, a look at Varun Dhawan’s last five box office performances

Here’s a look at the box office performance of Varun Dhawan’s last five ventures. Here’s a look at the box office performance of Varun Dhawan’s last five ventures.

With nine blockbusters and four Rs 100 crore grossers, Varun Dhawan is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The 30-year-old actor, who has never had a flop, made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year and despite it starring all fresh faces, the film went on to collect Rs 70 crore. Since then, his dream run at the box office has never dipped. While his highest collection came with Dilwale’s Rs 148.72 crore, his lowest-earning film is 2014’s Badlapur which also collected a decent total of Rs 50.07 crore.

Last seen in Judwaa 2, Varun will now be appearing in October. Varun has previously headlined a number of romantic comedies but October is going to be a whole lot different as it is an out-and-out intense love story. It is helmed by director Shoojit Sircar who is known in the industry for his unconventional style of filmmaking. Will Varun’s hatke avatar be able to win the love of audiences?

Before October hits the screens on April 13, let’s have a look at the box office performance of Varun Dhawan’s last five films.

Judwaa 2 – Rs 138.61 crore

Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in Judwaa 2.

Varun was last seen in the 2017 David Dhawan reboot of Salman Khan’s Judwaa (1997). Contrary to the fate meted out to most remakes, Judwaa 2 was accepted with open arms by audiences. Varun bowled over audiences with his double role as Prem and Raja and the film opened to a collection of Rs 16.10 crore. With Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starring opposite Varun, Judwaa 2 even became the fourth highest grosser of the year.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs 116.68 crore

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a still from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The second iteration of the hit romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania brought back the much-loved pair of Varun and his SOTY co-star Alia Bhatt. There is something about the duo’s chemistry that clicks with audiences every time they appear together. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania followed the story of Vaidehi (Bhatt) who runs away from her wedding with Badri (Dhawan) to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess. The film opened to a staggering Rs 12.2 crore and went on to collect Rs 116.8 crore.

Dilwale – Rs 148.72 crore

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in a still from Dilwale.

This Rohit Shetty film came out in 2015 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Despite such a stellar star cast, Varun was able to make a mark in the minds of audiences with the film. Though Dilwale could not make it to the good books of critics, it had a dream run of Rs 148.72 crore at the box office. The film had also opened to a whopping Rs 21 crore and moved past the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in a matter of 7 days.

Dishoom – Rs 70 crore

Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in Dishoom.

This Varun Dhawan and John Abraham action-comedy came from Desi Boyz maker Ritesh Dhawan. The film also marked the comeback of seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna in the role of a cricket bookie Wagah. Dishoom revolves around a 36-hour manhunt by two mismatched cops (Abraham and Dhawan) after India’s top batsman goes missing. The film went on to collect Rs 70 crore in its lifetime.

Badlapur – Rs 50.07 crore

Varun Dhawan in a still from Badlapur.

Badlapur is probably the only intense role Varun Dhawan has essayed in his career. Though the film marks Dhawan’s lowest collection so far, it became a breakthrough film for the actor. The revenge saga followed the story of Raghu (Dhawan) whose life is shattered after he loses his wife and son in a bank heist. The film opened to a mediocre Rs 7 crore at the box office and went on to collect Rs 50.07 crore in its run of three weeks.

