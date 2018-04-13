October box office prediction: Varun Dhawan’s film is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on day 1

October box office prediction: Here’s how Varun Dhawan’s film is expected to perform. October box office prediction: Here’s how Varun Dhawan’s film is expected to perform.

30-year-old actor Varun Dhawan is looking to revamp his image as an actor with his upcoming film October. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars debutante Banita Sandhu in the lead role and hits the screens on April 13. October has been penned by Piku writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

Here is the film’s premise in a nutshell: A career-oriented boy Dan leads a pretty simple life before things get topsy-turvy as Shiuli meets with an accident and asks for him when she gains consciousness for the first time. The intense love story follows Danish Wallia as he falls in love with his fellow hotel management trainee in the most unusual way. While Varun has set the cash registers ringing with his commercial potboilers and light-hearted comedies in the past, he features in a completely different avatar in October. So, will his intense act pull as many movie-goers to the theatres?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar says that with the kind of star power Varun holds, October is bound to do well at the box office. He added, “Though October is not the typical masala film, Varun has had a good track record at the box office. Moreover, the film is being directed by Sircar who has earned his place as a reputed filmmaker with films like Vicky Donor and Piku.” Johar expects the film to collect a total of Rs 7 crore on its opening day.

However, he also adds that October will serve a niche kind of audience and will release in top 10-15 tier-one cities. “October also needs a good word-of-mouth to maintain its hold in the coming days. The figures could go drastically higher if the film brings good content and manages to click with the audiences.”

But has Varun Dhawan taken a huge risk in his career with October? Johar said, “It’s not like that. His role in Badlapur was also a stark departure from his previous ones and the film was accepted with open arms by the audience. Sometimes, it is also imperative for actors to keep trying out-of-the-box things because we, as an audience, also want to see that change in their image.”

The makers securing a solo release for October is also expected to work in their favour. The other films hitting the theatres this week are Prabhudheva’s silent thriller Mercury and Hollywood offering Rampage, both of which will cater to different audiences.

