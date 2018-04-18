October box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan’s stellar performance is still winning hearts

October box office collection day 6: With better numbers at the box office on the weekends, the film’s collection is steady even on working days. October box office collection day 6: With better numbers at the box office on the weekends, the film’s collection is steady even on working days.

Shoojit Sircar’s directorial October is going rock-steady at the box office. The Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer did open to a warm response on Friday. With better numbers at the box office on the weekends, the film’s collection is steady even on working days. There is just no stopping this gem at the box office.

October is enjoying a good word of mouth publicity. The film has already made a collection of Rs 25.56 crore.

In October, Varun Dhawan portrays the role of Dan, a young hotel management trainee who falls in love with his colleague under unusual circumstances. The film also marks the debut film of Banita Sandhu. In a recent interview, Varun said that people have connected with the film. “What we see in October is what everyone goes through in life,” shared the actor.

Varun also shared, “When I decided to do October, I put my entire soul into it. After Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, I could have done another blockbuster kind of film. But I wanted to do a character who was not so high on self-confidence. Dan is a bit of an upstart. He isn’t your average hero at all. When I heard about the role, I insisted that Shoojit Sircar cast me, although he had a completely different cast in mind.”

Varun Dhawan in a still from October. Varun Dhawan in a still from October.

Let’s wait for the box office update of October to see if it continues to win hearts of movie-goers!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd