October box office collection day 5: Will Varun Dhawan’s film continue to show dip in collections?

Varun Dhawan starrer October has had a good run at the box office in the first weekend. However, on its first Monday, the Shoojit Sircar directorial showed a dip of more than 65% and recorded a collection of Rs 2.70 crore, taking the total to Rs 22.95 crore. The unusual love story is being lauded by critics and fans but looking at the dip, it is possible that the film might not survive at theatres for long. However, it is too soon to say anything as the word of mouth promotion might just work in favor of the film.

Banita Sandhu, who made her debut in Bollywood with October, has been welcomed to the industry with open arms, with celebrities lauding her portrayal of Shiuli. Today, the actor took to her Instagram and shared how being Shiuli has empowered her and made her appreciate herself.

Sharing a video of how Shoojit Sircar chopped her hair off, Banita wrote how she was tensed, uncomfortable and had hidden her look from everyone around. She mentioned, “Hours before cutting my hair, Shoojit Sir told me I would be fearless for it. A few days after it was done, Juhi asked me if I felt freer. I replied, no. I didn’t feel anything. I was still hiding behind Shiuli. Then, when the film had wrapped and I returned to London I almost instinctively and religiously wore wigs so I wouldn’t feel exposed. However, after prolonged use, the wigs got uncomfortable, the hats got sweaty and itchy and so, one day, I was forced to wear my hair, whatever little had grown back, in public. Slowly, I began to realise how much I used to hide behind my hair and that I was using wigs and hats to compensate for it. Seeing myself, without any of these distractions, I began to appreciate Banita – with or without hair.”

She thanked Shoojit for making her Shiuli of October and in the process, making her fearless, “I no longer cared about what other people thought of me as I realised my hair didn’t define me anymore, only I defined myself; that’s when I began to feel empowered and fearless. I know there’s a preconceived assumption (ironically, often shown in cinema) that as soon as you shave your hair, you’re immediately liberated but that didn’t happen with me and that’s okay. It took time, at least 3 months, to reach a fraction of that feeling and despite the insecurity and struggle that came with it, it was totally worth it. Beauty comes in all forms. Thank you, @shoojitsircar and @juhic3 for letting me be your Shiuli and making me fearless with it.”

