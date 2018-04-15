October box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan’s film is expected to earn Rs 19 crore by the weekend

October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in pivotal roles. October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Box-office magnet Varun Dhawan is receiving praise from all quarters for his latest offering October. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film recorded a collection of Rs 5.04 crore on its first day. It even showed an upward trend in its collections with an earning of Rs 7.47 crore on Saturday. But a lot rides on how much the film will be able to score at the box office on Sunday, the last day of the weekend.

Trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the weekend figures to land up somewhere around the Rs 18.50 crore to Rs 19 crore mark. Tweeting the latest figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat… Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue… Should continue the upward trend on Sun… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz.”

Varun has had a terrific box office career so far. Most of his previous outings have been box office successes but it remains to be seen if his unusual combination with director Shoojit Sircar will be able to generate a similar buzz. The film has been penned by Piku writer Juhi Chaturvedi and also marks the debut for actor Banita Sandhu. It also stars theatre artist Gitanjali Rao in the role of Sandhu’s mother.

#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat… Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue… Should continue the upward trend on Sun… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2018

October follows the story of two hotel management trainees, Dan (Dhawan) and Shiuli (Sandhu) as they struggle through their daily life. Tragedy strikes when Shiuli meets with an unfortunate accident, after which Dan, who had been more or less of an acquaintance to Shiuli in the past, becomes a constant support for her and her family.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta was particularly impressed with October’s script. “There are several things about October that demand appreciation, the chief of which is that this film has been written, not constructed. The real winner here, by miles, is the writer Juhi Chaturvedi,” she wrote in her review of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd