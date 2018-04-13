October box office collection day 1: The Varun Dhawan starrer is expected to hit the pot of gold

Varun Dhawan’s performance in October is being applauded by critics Varun Dhawan’s performance in October is being applauded by critics

Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama October is garnering all kinds of praise from the industry. The movie is being hailed for depicting an emotional story in a convincing fashion. However, only time will tell if October manages to impress the general audience as well.

Film and trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier stated that the film might do wonders at the box office, thanks to Varun’s status as a bankable star. “Though October is not the typical masala film, Varun has had a good track record at the box office”, Johar had said.

The film is expected to mint around Rs 7 crore on its opening day at BO. Film critic of The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta, gave a positive review.

“In a Bollywood still all at sea when it comes to credible relationship dramas, it’s good to see attention being paid to life’s wholly unexpected stutters and halts, where background music is not used as a crutch, and whose young people interact with each pretty much the way the young do: the film is set in Delhi, a city director Shoojit Sircar is familiar with, and that adds to the feeling of welcome realism.”

“Equally crucial, the film tells us that romance doesn’t necessarily have to play out in the metric of song-and-dance-and-high-pitched-melodrama; that it can be low-key, and unusual, can be conducted through speaking glances, rather than words,” her review read.

Actors like Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and TV star Mouni Roy have praised the movie for its unique treatment of the age-old romantic drama genre.

October’s primary storyline follows the journey of Dan, a simple but ambitious guy who falls for his colleague called Shiuli under extraordinary circumstances.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, October stars Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu in pivotal roles.

