October box office day 4: Will Varun Dhawan starrer pass the weekday test?

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October refuses to slow down at the box office. With a total collection of Rs 20.25 crore in its opening weekend, the Shoojit Sircar directorial is sitting pretty at the box office. The film which kick-started its box office journey with not so impressive numbers by collecting only Rs 5.04 crore on its first day, picked pace during the weekend.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar while predicting the weekend box office collection of the film, expected the total weekend collection of the film to be around Rs 18-19 crore. Talking about the fate of the film at the box office, he said, “Though October is not the typical masala film, Varun has had a good track record at the box office. Moreover, the film is being directed by Sircar who has earned his place as a reputed filmmaker with films like Vicky Donor and Piku.”

While October, which also marks the debut of Banita Sandhu, is receiving a mixed response from the audience, the entire film fraternity can’t stop heaping praise on Varun Dhawan and Banita for their stellar performance in the film.

In her review of October, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “October reminds you strongly of last year’s The Big Sick whose two lead protagonists find themselves spending large chunks of their time in a hospital, she beset by a serious illness, and he trying to figure out stuff.”

