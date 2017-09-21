Newton box office prediction: Rajkummar Rao film to earn Rs 1 crore on opening day?

‘Newton’ box office prediction: Trade gurus are sure that Rajkummar Rao’s film will do well in the coming days. ‘Newton’ box office prediction: Trade gurus are sure that Rajkummar Rao’s film will do well in the coming days.

2017 saw the release of various content based films which managed to perform exceptionally well at the theaters. ‘Newton’ might just turn out to be another one of those successful films. The film marks Rajkummar Rao’s fourth film this year. ‘Newton’ revolves around a young government clerk Newton Kumar, who has been appointed on election duty to in a Naxal-controlled village, where villagers have no idea about the concept of voting. While performing his election duty, he also secretly starts a mission to educate the underprivileged villagers.

During a chat with indianexpresss.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said,”I am expecting Newton to get an opening of Rs 1-1.5 crore. The film is already getting excellent feedback and good word-of-mouth. It is sure to do well in the coming days.”

While talking about competition like ‘Haseena Parkar’ and ‘Bhoomi’, Girish said,”All three together will perform well. End of the day, it all depends on the content. If three films have good content, they will have excellent chances of survival at the box office. Holidays always play a huge role in boosting a film. The Pujas will have a good impact on the films.”

Earlier indianexpress.com had a chat with the film’s director Amit Masurkar who feels 2017 is the perfect time to release a film like ‘Newton’.”At a time when content-based films are doing well. I think it is a good time for independent films like Newton. Isn’t it? With Newton, a good word-of-mouth is there. We let the critics watch the film on a Monday. I hope it does well later in the coming days,” said Amit.

