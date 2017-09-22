Newton box office collection day 1: Will the Oscar entry help Rajkummar Rao’s film to gain momentum?

Newton box office collection day 1: The Oscar entry and good reviews might help the film rake in the moolah. Newton box office collection day 1: The Oscar entry and good reviews might help the film rake in the moolah.

After ‘Trapped’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Behen Hogi Teri’, ‘Newton’ marked Rajkummar Rao’s fourth film this year and since the film did not get a good number of screens, trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the film would earn Rs 1 crore on the first day.

”I am expecting ‘Newton’ to get an opening of Rs 1-1.5 crore. The film is already getting excellent feedback and good word-of-mouth. It is sure to do well in the coming days.” Girish Johar had said. ‘Newton’ is already enjoying good reviews and its entry in the Oscars 2018 might act as a cherry on top for the film. The fact that Puja holidays are around the corner, the weekdays too might act as an added advantage for the film.

‘Newton’ revolves around a young government clerk Newton Kumar, who has been appointed on election duty to a Naxal-controlled village, where villagers have no idea about the concept of voting. While performing his election duty, he also secretly starts a mission to educate the underprivileged villagers.

While sharing his excitement about Newton’s entry in the 2018 Oscars, an elated Rajkummar Rao told indianexpress.com,“I am elated and super thrilled. The kind of response we are getting for the film in India is so good and now, an Oscar submission, it’s huge. I am very happy to represent India at Oscars. I hope the film makes it to the final list. But right now, I am very happy because we made the movie with a lot of passion, sincerity and honesty, and people are recognising that sincerity.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd