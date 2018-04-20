Nanu Ki Jaanu box office prediction: Abhay Deol’s film expected to earn Rs 1 crore on day 1

Here’s how Nanu Ki Jaanu is expected to perform at the theatres. Here’s how Nanu Ki Jaanu is expected to perform at the theatres.

Releasing alongside Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds at the theatres this weekend is Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu. Helmed by Faraz Haider, Nanu Ki Jaanu is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie Pisaasu and also stars Love Games actor Patralekhaa. The dark comedy revolves around a Delhi gangster who gets spooked when he detects the presence of a ghost at his house. The film even has a romantic angle between the ghost (Patralekhaa) and Abhay’s character.

Last seen in Happy Bhag Jayegi, Abhay Deol does enjoy a certain fan following but he is not one of those typical A-listers of Bollywood. So will Nanu Ki Jaanu be able to attract enough viewers to theatres?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening day collection for Nanu Ki Jaanu to land somewhere around the Rs 1 crore mark. He added, “Nanu Ki Jaanu is not the kind of film that would open to a huge crowd but over the coming few days if it receives good reviews, its collections can definitely go considerably higher. Further, if the feedback of the film is nice, audiences will definitely show up at the theatres.”

Nanu Ki Jaanu was earlier supposed to release alongside Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta and Sumeet Vyas’ High Jack. But with both the films shifting their releases to other dates, April 20 only has Nanu Ki Jaanu and Beyond the Clouds. Both the movies belong to two completely different genres and will cater to a different audience too.

Speaking about the previous releases, Johar mentioned that while Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar’s October is expected to continue its strong run at the box office, even Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 is expected to earn big bucks.

