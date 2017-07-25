Munna Michael box office day 5: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui film drops

Munna Michael box office day 5: Tiger Shroff’s film impresses audience. Munna Michael box office day 5: Tiger Shroff’s film impresses audience.

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer dance drama Munna Michael got a decent opening at the box office. The film, which faced a tough competition with Lipstick Under My Burkha, has entertained the audience, and Tiger’s fans are trying to ensure that this one becomes yet another hit for the actor. But it seems after weekend, the film is facing trouble to maintain pace. Munna Michael was hit by some Monday blues as its performance dropped with a big margin in comparison to the weekend.

The film, which earned Rs 6.65 crore on the opening day and went on to collect around Rs 21 crore by the weekend, could only manage to earn Rs 3.25 crore on Monday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted Monday’s and overall figures today and wrote, “#MunnaMichael has a low Mon… Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.32 cr, Sun 8.70 cr, Mon 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 24.92 cr. India biz.”

Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan. While Sabbir and Tiger are teaming up for a third time, it is the first film for Tiger and Nawaz together. The audience loved their on-screen camaraderie, and it was a treat for them to watch Nawaz shake a leg in this film which is a small tribute to Michael Jackson.

Praising Nawaz at an event, Tiger said, “In spite of so much ovation, he’s so down-to-earth. You have to know him personally to know how humble Nawaz is.”

Post Munna Michael, Tiger would begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2.

