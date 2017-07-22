Munna Michael box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui film earns Rs 6.65 crores

Tiger Shroff in a still from Munna Michael. Tiger Shroff in a still from Munna Michael.

Sabbir Khan directorial Munna Michael, starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is off to a slow start at the box office. The film has collected only Rs 6.65 crores on its opening day. While Tiger Shroff plays a street dancer whose idol is Michael Jackson, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays a gangster who wants to learn dancing in Munna Michael. It remains to be seen if Munna Michael will do well over the weekend and the following days as well. Over the weekend, at least the earnings are expected to go up.

Munna Michael was released on 3000 screens across the country. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#MunnaMichael Fri ₹ 6.65 cr [3000 screens]. India biz.”

Munna Michael is the third collaboration of director Sabbir Khan and Tiger Shroff. Previously, the duo have worked together in Baaghi (2016) and Heropanti (2014). Nawazuddin Siddiqui has danced for the first time on the big screen in Munna Michael alongside Tiger Shroff who teaches him how to dance in the film.

Sharing his experience of dancing in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Dance toh nightmare tha, scary tha. (It was scary, a nightmare.) Never danced in real life. Never danced in parties, discotheque, nowhere. It was a challenge given by Sabbir who said you can act but show me if you can dance. So, I took the challenge.”

#MunnaMichael Fri ₹ 6.65 cr [3000 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2017

On asking Tiger Shroff what was the most fun part about dancing with Nawazuddin, the 27-year-old actor had said, “Just watching him dance was fun, how his body would work how his body would move, after seeing him in such huge contrast role.”

“That side was fun,” Tiger Shroff said about Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App