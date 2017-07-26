Munna Michael box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff film continues to drop

Munna Michael box office collection day 6: The film continues to drop at the box office. Munna Michael box office collection day 6: The film continues to drop at the box office.

Munna Michael might have been a total Bollywood masala one, but the film is struggling to make it through weekday at the box office. The film, starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has entertained the audience during the first weekend but it seems it is failing against the curiosity and the word of mouth for Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, which released alongside Tiger’s film. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 2.65 crores on Tuesday, making it to the total of Rs 27.57 crores in India.

Taran Adrash tweeted, “#MunnaMichael continues its downward trend… Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.32 cr, Sun 8.70 cr, Mon 3.25 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 27.57 cr. India biz.” On the other hand, Lipstick has been performing in an unexpected way at the theaters. The film, which was screened only at 400 theaters across India, managed to mint Rs 1.36 crores on Tuesday, showing a growth despite being a weekday. While Lipstick has managed to do only Rs 8.44 crore of business in total, it seems that Tiger’s film might just give up by the end of the week before the new releases hit the screens.

Munna Michael marks third collaboration between Sabbir Khan and Tiger Shroff. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sabbir had spoken about his relationship with the actor.

“I think it is an emotional bond. When we first worked together, he was just one film old. We both have seen each other grow from our first film together. There is a bond between us, and to be honest he is a delight to work with. He doesn’t have any airs. He is very simple, and doesn’t talk about anything else other than work. I am also like that. I can’t talk about anything else than movies. We keep pushing each other to do better. He is very competitive like me when it comes to work. We both are introverts and we both bond with each other over work. He is very hard working,” said the director.

Now, while the film has minted good response but showing a drop at the box office, it is to be seen if the film will completely wash-off from ticket windows after Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar releases on July 28.

