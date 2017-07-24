Munna Michael box office collection day 4: Will Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui film clear the crucial week?

Tiger Shroff in a still from Munna Michael. Tiger Shroff in a still from Munna Michael.

Sabbir Khan directorial Munna Michael starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not met expectations. While many people did see Munna Michael in theatres, considering the number of screens on which the dance action film was released, the numbers are still pretty lukewarm. Munna Michael was released on a staggering 3000 screens. In comparison, Lipstick Under My Burkha, starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sensharma, had been released on a mere 400 screens. But there is still a cause of hope for the filmmakers of Munna Michael. Releasing on Friday with Rs 6.65 crores, the film has shown a steady growth over the weekend. After the first day earnings of Rs 6.65 crores, the film’s earnings diminished a little on Saturday at Rs 6.32 crores. But it picked up again on Sunday and the theatres were packed and the film brought home Rs 8.70 crores.

#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.32 cr, Sun 8.70 cr. Total: ₹ 21.67 cr [3000 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2017

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted Sunday’s and overall figures today and wrote, “#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.32 cr, Sun 8.70 cr. Total: ₹ 21.67 cr [3000 screens]. India biz.”

Munna Michael is the third time Tiger Shroff is working in a movie directed by Sabbir Khan. He has worked with the director before in Heropanti and Baaghi. Tiger Shroff plays a street dancer in the film who idolises the icon Michael Jackson. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a gangster who wants to learn how to dance. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal (who is debuting in Bollywood this this movie) and Ronit Roy.

