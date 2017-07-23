Munna Michael box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui film stays steady

Tiger Shroff in a still from Munna Michael. Tiger Shroff in a still from Munna Michael.

Munna Michael pins its hope on Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. If Tiger Shroff takes the film to masses, Nawazuddin’s class act makes it a multiplex phenomenon. So when critics panned the movie, thousands of fans thronged to theaters without giving a second thought to reviews. This also reflected in box office numbers. Munna Michael took home an impressive Rs 6.65 crore on its opening day. However, the film took a dip on the second day with a collection of Rs 12.80 crore. Even a collection of Rs 12.80 crore in two days is not that impressive if one considers the wider release of the film. Munna Michael has been released on around 3000 screens. Munna Michael is expected to show growth on Sunday, a crucial day if Munna Michael hopes to do some wonder at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures and wrote,”#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.15 cr. Total: ₹ 12.80 cr [3000 screens]. India biz.”

Meanwhile, Munna Michael director Sabbir Khan spoke about the film and its lead actors. Sabbir Khan in an interview said why he choose Nawazuddin for the film.”When we were writing the script of the film, I got a gut feeling that I want Nawazuddin for this role. By the time we finished, I was sure that only he can play this role as it will take him out of his comfort zone. We have made him do something that he has not done before. I did have to force him to get down to rehearsing and dance on screen. But that’s the fun part to make an actor do something that he has not done before,” Sabbir told IANS.

Munna Michael also stars Nidhhi Agerwal who made her Bollywood debut with the film.

