Munna Michael box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff’s film dips, collects Rs 12.80 cr

Munna Michael box office day 2 collection: Tiger Shroff shows a drop. Munna Michael box office day 2 collection: Tiger Shroff shows a drop.

Tiger Shroff’s film opened with great numbers at the box office. The actor was extremely overwhelmed with the kind of response his film was garnering at the theaters on the day of its release. However, on the second day, the film has shown a drop as far as the box office collections are concerned. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Munna Michael has managed to collect a total of Rs 12.80 crore.

The film, which opened with smashing numbers of Rs 6.65 crores on Friday, has collected Rs 6.15 crore on the second day of its release. Taran tweeted, “#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.15 cr. Total: ₹ 12.80 cr [3000 screens]. India biz.” However, Tiger has been sharing the responses from the audience on his Instagram. He shared a video in which on his entrance, the audience cannot help but clap and hoot as the actor strikes the MJ pose.

While people have always loved Tiger’s action and dance moves, the film shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a much eased out and funny role. In fact, the audiences could completely connect with him as he tries to step into the shoes of a dancer.

#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.15 cr. Total: ₹ 12.80 cr [3000 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2017

Earlier in an interview, Sabbir Khan spoke about Tiger and said that he feels the actor’s dance and action has overshadowed his acting skills, “I feel that overshadows the fact that he really is making a great effort to act well. Had he been a bad actor, he wouldn’t have connected with the audience right from his first film Heropanti. He wouldn’t have had such a fan following. Of course, his dance and action is talked about… He gets appreciated for it, but at the foundation of it, he is getting better as an actor everyday.”

The film, which released on July 21, faces a strong competition from Lipstick Under My Burkha, which has been receiving love from the audience.

