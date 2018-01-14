Mukkabaaz box office collection day 2: Anurag Kashyap’s film picks up after a slow start; earns Rs 2.33 crore

Mukkabaaz box office collection day 2: The Anurag Kashyap film has started raking in decent amount of moolah. Mukkabaaz box office collection day 2: The Anurag Kashyap film has started raking in decent amount of moolah.

Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama Mukkabaaz, starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Zoya Hussain in lead roles, has been generating a good response from the audience. At least the box office figures suggest the same. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie’s collection is Rs 1.51 crore on the second day. The movie’s total collection is now Rs 2.33 crore.

Taran Adarsh’s tweet read, “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: 2.33 cr. India biz.”

Mukkabaaz was supposed to earn around Rs 1-1.5 crore on its opening day, according to film distributor Akshaye Rathi but only managed to earn Rs 82 lakhs.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, film distributor Akshaye Rathi had said, “This is possibly one Anurag Kashyap film that would also cater to families. Family would be able to watch the film together as this film, even the trailer, has no bloodshed, no swearing and all the jazz that is usually associated with his kind of films. The possibility of the film registering a success is higher.”

#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 2.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2018

Well, if not on its opening day, then at least on its second day, Mukkabaaz has lived up to the distributor’s predictions.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave 3 out of 5 stars to Mukkabaaz and wrote, “Anurag Kashyap’s best work is shot through with a strong political streak, and he weaves it into the plot with grit and a robust, raucous, bawdy wit.”

“I missed this very special Kashyap trait in his last couple of empty dystopian dramas, Ugly and Raman Raghav. With Mukkabaaz, the director is back in his zone, reflecting contemporary society and its fault-lines, in a film which melds sports, romance, gender, disability, caste, class… did I leave something out?”

The film is currently competing at the box office with Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi and Vikram Bhatt’s horror movie 1921.

Mukkabaaz also features Jimmy Shergill, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

