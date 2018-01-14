Mukkabaaz box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s boxing drama earns Rs 82 lakhs on opening day

Mukkabaaz box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s directorial is witnessing some tough competition at the ticket counters. Mukkabaaz box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s directorial is witnessing some tough competition at the ticket counters.

Mukkabaaz, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has been a darling of the festival circuit so far and seems like even the audience is starting to warm up to the boxing drama. The film was expected to earn around Rs 1-1.5 crore on its day, as per film distributor Akshaye Rathi but only managed to earn Rs 82 lakhs. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Mukkabaaz Fri ₹ 82 lakhs. India biz.”.

Earlier, in a chat with indianexpress.com, film distributor Akshaye Rathi said, “This is possibly one Anurag Kashyap film that would also cater to families. Family would be able to watch the film together as this film, even the trailer, has no bloodshed, no swearing and all the jazz that is usually associated with his kind of films. The possibility of the film registering a success is higher.”

#Mukkabaaz Fri ₹ 82 lakhs. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2018

The film is witnessing some tough competition against Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi. Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is still going strong at the box office.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave 3 out of 5 stars to Mukkabaaz and wrote, “This is a film whose lack of ostensible polish works to enhance its rough-and-tumble flavor: Kashyap and the film are at its most sure-footed when they are calling out discrimination, across the board. That’s when their punches land in exactly the right place.”

Mukkabaaz stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill, Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film is boxing drama set in UP and is expected to rise at the box office over the weekend.

