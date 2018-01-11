Mukkabaaz box office prediction: Anurag Kashyap’s film will register Rs 1.5 crore on day one

Mukkabaaz box office prediction: Vineet Kumar Singh gets best lead debut. Mukkabaaz box office prediction: Vineet Kumar Singh gets best lead debut.

Anurag Kashyap directorial Mukkabaaz has been receiving good response ever since the trailer came out. In fact, from Shah Rukh Khan to Riteish Deshmukh, everyone has shared their positive reviews on the film. Unlike his other films, which targeted mostly youth and movie aficionados, Mukkabaaz will be opening to a wider audience and is expected to perform well at the box office.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, film distributor Akshaye Rathi said, “This is possibly one Anurag Kashyap film that would also cater to families. Family would be able to watch the film together as this film, even the trailer, has no bloodshed, no swearing and all the jazz that is usually associated with his kind of films. The possibility of the film registering a success is higher.”

According to him, Mukkabaaz is expected to earn around Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore on day one and by the end of the weekend, the film will earn anywhere between Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore.

When asked if the film is a perfect launch for Vineet Kumar Singh, who plays the lead in the film, Akshaye said since the film is entirely being marketed around the main lead. Mukkabaaz is the best lead debut for the actor who has worked with the director in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly earlier.

Mukkabaaz will head to the theaters on January 12.

