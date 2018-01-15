Mukkabaaz box-office collection day 3: Anurag Kashyap film shows growth, collects Rs 4.04 cr in opening weekend

Mukkabaaz box office collection day 3: Mukkabaaz box office collection day 3:

Anurag Kashyap directorial Mukkabaaz began its box office journey on a slow note but it seems the film is catching momentum at the theaters. Showing a good growth on Sunday, the film managed to earn Rs 1.71 crore, taking the total weekend collection to Rs 4.04 crore. It seems the film starring Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead, is on its way to becoming yet another sleeper-hit, on the lines of several small budget films in 2017.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 4.04 cr. India biz.”

This is for the first time when Anurag has attempted something like this, moving out of his comfort zone. Usually, an Anurag Kashyap film is full of cuss language and blood-shed, becoming unfit for family viewing. However, Mukkabaaz is surely proving that the director has many more shades to his filmmaking left to reveal.

Earlier, film distributor Akshaye Rathi had told indianexpress.com why the film has more possibilities to register a hit at the box office. He said, “This is possibly one Anurag Kashyap film that would also cater to families. Family would be able to watch the film together as this film, even the trailer, has no bloodshed, no swearing and all the jazz that is usually associated with his kind of films. The possibility of the film registering a success is higher.”

Shubhra Gupta in her review mentioned, “Kashyap’s ability to name names is important, especially now when Bollywood is being shoved back into la la land. Naming and shaming in today’s India is a badge of honor, and being able to place the elephant in the room is a win, straight-up. In that sense, Mukkabaaz is neither an Indian version of Rocky nor Raging Bull, which can quite easily be called ‘boxing movies’. Mukkabaaz is its own film.”

Mukkabaaz had released on January 12 and also stars Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan.

