Mukkabaaz box office collection day 5: Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama rakes in Rs 5.57 crores

Vineet Kumar Singh and Zoya Hussain starrer Mukkabaaz, punched well above its weight, earnings Rs 5.57 crores at the box office in just five days. Mukkabaaz had released on January 12. While it started off its business slowly, word of mouth promotions worked in favor of this film and it saw an incredible growth on Saturday and Sunday.

But on its first weekdays – Monday and Tuesday, the film showed a dip in its box office performance but that has surely not affected the makers who are celebrating the success of this film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 81 lakhs, Tue 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.57 cr. India biz.”

The makers of Mukkabaaz – director Anurag Kashyap and producers Aanand L Rai and Eros International are elated as the love story has been getting an encouraging response from the critics, audiences, trade and the Bollywood fraternity alike.

“Kashyap regular Vineet Singh is earnest and effective: his ropy muscles look real, as do his attempts to transition from a brawler (‘mukkabaaz’) to a boxer (‘mukkebaaz’)—the difference between the two may only be a letter, but they occupy opposite ends of the spectrum, of disdain and respect,” wrote The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta praising the lead actor.

Packing all the right punches at the box office, Aanand L Rai said, “Mukkabaaz was possible only because of the passion, strong belief and conviction of the cast and crew.”

Anurag Kashyap adds, “I’m glad the inspiring story of Mukkabaaz touched many hearts. I’m glad the first time collaboration with Aanand L Rai has paid rich dividends and I’m looking forward to work with him soon.”

