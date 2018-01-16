Mukkabaaz box office collection day 4: Anurag Kashyap film earns Rs 4.85 crore

Mukkabaaz is doing well at the box office. Mukkabaaz is doing well at the box office.

Mukkabaaz is vintage Anurag Kashyap and has been widely praised as his best film. Known for his earthy, authentic style of filmmaking, Kashyap is not known for pulling punches and he does not pull punches (pun intended) in Mukkabaaz. Due to lots of swear words and visceral violence, the audience for Mukkabaaz is pretty small. You could say it is not exactly a family-friendly film. Still, the film, starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Jimmy Shergill, is doing reasonably well at the box office. It has earned Rs 4.85 crore till now, which is a respectable sum for a movie of its kind. On its fourth day, this film earned Rs 81 lakhs.

Mukkabaaz is about a would-be wrestler who is a Thakur and is in love with a Brahmin girl. But the problem is she is the niece of a man with whom he has… differences. Meanwhile, the would-be wrestler wants to be a wrestler for real. The film, like most Anurag Kashyap directorials, does not only serve the purpose of entertainment. It rather explores the social issues and divisions like caste.

Indian Express film critic had given a positive review of the film. “The film falters when it slips into melodrama. There are some scenes which are played strictly for laughs (convent schools and the use of the English language are the butts, as they have been in other Kashyap films). You wish some of the slack had been taken up by things more useful, especially in a film as stuffed with issues. But no matter. This is a film whose lack of ostensible polish works to enhance its rough-and-tumble flavor: Kashyap and the film are at its most sure-footed when they are calling out discrimination, across the board. That’s when their punches land in exactly the right place.”

#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 81 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2018

Taran Adarsh posted the figures. “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 81 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.85 cr. India biz,” he said.

If the word-of-mouth remains strong, Mukkabaaz may get a boost in the upcoming weekend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd