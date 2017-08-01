Mubarakan box office collection day 5: Arjun Kapoor film looks to maintain pace over the week

Mubarakan box office collection day 5: Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor film did decently well over the weekend. Mubarakan box office collection day 5: Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor film did decently well over the weekend.

Anees Bazmi directorial Mubarakan has done decently well at the box office so far. Though its collections dipped drastically on Monday, but that is simply what was expected on the first day of the week. The film will have to do well if it wants to be counted as a box office success and next few days are crucial. The film opened on Friday with a lack luster collection of Rs 5.16 crore, and a star cast flaunting names like Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. It did pick up though on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 12.63 crore and Rs 22.91 crore respectively but its Monday collection is a bit of concern. If all goes well for the rest of the week, the film will be counted as an overall success at the box office. Mubarakan has so far collected a total of rs 26.46 crore, till Monday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted today and said, “#Mubarakan Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr, Mon 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 26.46 cr. India biz… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 31.20%.” Taran also posted the overseas collection of the film for the weekend, “#Mubarakan – OVERSEAS – Opening Weekend: $ 1.32 million [₹ 8.46 cr]… Best in UAE-GCC [$ 460,000], USA-Canada [$ 309,000], UK [$ 147,000].”

#Mubarakan Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr, Mon 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 26.46 cr. India biz… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 31.20%. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2017

#Mubarakan – OVERSEAS – Opening Weekend: $ 1.32 million [₹ 8.46 cr]… Best in UAE-GCC [$ 460,000], USA-Canada [$ 309,000], UK [$ 147,000]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2017

Arjun Kapoor spoke about working with his real uncle Anil Kapoor for the first time in a film, “That energy we talk about that’s affiliated with Anil Kapoor, it is real in its truest sense and the most real on set. And he is a child in the sense he’s still got that innocence and excitement to be on a film’s set.”

“Everything for him is new, like it’s the first day of shoot, it’s the first shot he has given in his life. And he is a full teacher’s pet, he loves impressing his director. He gets such a big high when the director loves his shot. He feels he has topped in the class. So, he is a proper teacher’s pet, and I keep making fun of him,” Arjun added.

