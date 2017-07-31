Mubarakan box office collection day 4: Will Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film continue its growth?

Mubarakan box office collection day 4: Anil Kapoor in a still from the film. Mubarakan box office collection day 4: Anil Kapoor in a still from the film.

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer Mubarakan did decent business during the first weekend and collected Rs 22.91 crore in three days. The Anees Bazmee directorial saw 100.97% jump in collections on Sunday and collected Rs 10.37 crore. The film will have to perform decently well throughout the week if it has to do a good overall box office business. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Mubarakan Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr. Total: ₹ 22.91 cr. India biz… Growth on Sun [vis-à-vis Fri]: 100.97%.”

Taran also wrote, “#Mubarakan has to maintain the speed from Mon-Thu… Consistent biz on weekdays would ensure a good Week 1 total…” He also shared, “#Mubarakan biz doubled on Sun, from the low starting point [Fri]… Plexes and single screens, both contributed handsomely on Sun.”

Anil on his part thanked his fans for appreciating the film. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank You audiences for all the love, support and appreciation. Humbled. Honored”.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor spoke on nepotism. “I always feel conversations are healthy to have. Right now it has become a debate. It has become a debate where both the sides can’t be heard because there is a lot of noise. It’s always important to try and find best possible solutions to give talent the opportunity. And who is the best judge of talent? At the end of the day, above and beyond the makers, you put the film in front of the audience and they only decide,” Arjun told ANI.

Mubarakan also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Pavan Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film was released on July 28.

