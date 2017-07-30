Mubarakan box office collection day 3: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film might benefit from weekend

Mubarakan box office collection day 3: Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz in a still from the film. Mubarakan box office collection day 3: Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz in a still from the film.

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s Mubarakan saw a jump in collections on the second day. The film witnessed around 40.57 percent growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 7.38 crore. So far the film has collected Rs 12.63 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Mubarakan jumps on Sat… Records 40.57% growth… Biz should escalate on Sun too… Fri 5.25 cr, Sat 7.38 cr. Total: ₹ 12.63 cr. India biz.” Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma and Pavan Malhotra in pivotal roles. Mubarakan was released on 2825 screens including – 2350 screens in India and 475 screens in the overseas market.

Mubarakan started on a low note, collecting a mere Rs 5.25 crore on the first day. This came as a surprise for trade pundits given the film has some of the biggest names from the industry including Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Mubarakan has got mixed reviews from critics. But since it’s a family entertainer, Mubarakan is expected to show growth on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor who is garnering appreciation from fans said that he was advised by Amitabh Bachchan to not take a break in his career. “Amit ji took a five-year break after doing Khuda Gawaah. He had gone to New York to live a normal life. I had gone there while shooting for Meherbaan. I met and told him, I was tired after working for 25 years in films, and wanted a break.Amit ji told me, ‘Never commit such a mistake in life. Never take a break (from films).’ I went back and immediately signed two new films. I have never taken a break in my 38-year-long career,” Anil told IANS.

Mubarakan was released on July 28.

