Mubarakan box office collection day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film expected to show growth

Arjun Kapoor in a still from Mubarakan.

Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan saw a low opening as the film managed to collect a mere Rs 5.25 crore on the first day. Trade pundits were expecting the film to collect Rs 10 crore. However, the film clearly failed to live up to its expectations. The film’s first-day low collection also came as a surprise for trade experts as it starred some of the biggest stars in the industry including Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Film trade expert Girish Johar, however, says that the film can pick up over the weekend as it’s a clean, family entertainer.

When asked about the reasons of low opening, Girish says,”The music of the film wasn’t that popular as was expected. The audience had huge expectations from the film. Also, the audience wasn’t excited for the film. Makers also failed to promote the film in the right way. The exact fun element of the film couldn’t come out.

Girish Johar also added, “Since it’s a family film, Mubarakan should see a jump in collections on Saturday and Sunday. There is also a dearth of content for last few weeks. So, the audience won’t mind seeing a fun, entertaining film. I am expecting around 20 percent jump in figures on the second day. The film should ideally collect Rs 25 crores. But am expecting it to collect around Rs 20 crores. The film has only seven days to earn maximum amount at the box office as it will face Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal next week.”

Mubarakan will also have an uphill task of recovering its budget. “I was expecting the film to collect Rs 6-7 crores on the first day. But trade was expecting the film to earn Rs 10 crore. But Mubarakan clearly disappointed. The film is made on a budget of Rs 55 crore,” a source close to the development told indianexpress.com.

