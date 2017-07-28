Mubarakan box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film sees decent start

Mubarakan box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor from a still in the film. Mubarakan box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor from a still in the film.

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan started on a decent note on Friday. The film that brings real life uncle and nephew together for the first time saw 20-25% occupancy during morning shows, reported Koimoi. The film has got mixed reviews and it will have to pick up momentum during the evening. Mubarakan is expected to show growth over the weekend. The Arjun Kapoor starrer will need a decent first-weekend collection to stay steady throughout the week. The film will face some stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal releasing next week.

Mubarakan was released on 2825 screens worldwide including 2350 screens in India and 475 screens in the overseas market. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Karan Kundra and Rahul Dev. Arjun Kapoor is playing the double role for the first time.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Then there’s Arjun Kapoor as a set of twins, one in Punjab, the other in London. The only way to differentiate between them is the degree of bumbling idiocy displayed, and Kapoor does a good line in that department. Add in Anil Kapoor as the ‘maama/chacha’ shuttling between the two boys. I’m always happy to watch Kapoor because he gets with the plan so fast, and once in a while, does a nice throw-away dialogue.”

“And then the post-interval set is upon us, and suddenly, the film’s funny bone gets lost. It becomes a long, maudlin harangue on family values and good sisters and brothers while slipping in a few distasteful jokes about wives and women. And that Muslim girl angle? It is just a ruse, and a total cop-out,” Shubhra added.

