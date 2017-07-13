MOM box office collection day 7: Sridevi film to set for a competition from Jagga Jasoos. Will it survive?

MOM box office collection day 7: Will Sridevi;s film survive the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos in the coming weekend MOM box office collection day 7: Will Sridevi;s film survive the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos in the coming weekend

Sridevi’s MOM, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajal Khan and Akshaye Khanna, marked the diva’s second comeback in the film industry after her performance in English Vinglish in 2012. According to Koimoi, MOM has till now earned approx Rs 21.81 crore in six days. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed that the film has continued to stand its ground through the first week of its release, as its earnings stood at Rs 19.66 crore on Tuesday. MOM had scored the highest on Sunday with Rs 6.42 crore. The ticket sales for MOM had suddenly escalated over the weekend, almost doubling its opening day collection. The film is comparatively enjoying a decent run at the box-office. But will it survive the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos in the coming weekend?

MOM released with films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guest Iin London. While the latter has failed to beat MOM, it is facing a tough competition from the Marvel film.

MOM is a thriller drama which tells a poignant tale of a mother and a daughter attempting to rebuild their relationship from scratch. It also marks Sridevi’s 300th film. She had made her debut in the Bollywood film industry nearly 50 years ago.

It’s real test lies in its second weekend as it is set for a face-off with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer film, Jagga Jasoos. The film marks Ranbir and Katrina’s collaboration post their break up. Jagga Jasoos is a detective story with a comic touch. It is being presented by Disney India and has been directed by Anurag Basu.

