MOM box office collection day 6: Sridevi starrer shows growth

The 300th film of Sridevi, MOM, despite having a slow start at the box office has kept strong during the weekdays. The film, which has been getting mixed reviews from the audience and critics, has entertained the audiences. However, within five days of business, the film has been able to mint only Rs 19.66 crores with a rise n Tuesday’s collection. While the film had collected only Rs 2.52 crores on Monday, the Tuesday earnings went up to Rs 2.74 crores for the Boney Kapoor production.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures for the film. He wrote, “#Mom biz witnesses growth on Tue… Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr, Sun 6.42 cr, Mon 2.52 cr, Tue 2.74 cr. Total: ₹ 19.66 cr. India biz.” Boney Kapoor, during the press conference of MOM, had spoken about how this film is a special affair for his family. Along with being 300th film of his wife, MOM also marks 50 years of Sridevi in the industry.

However, over the last few years, the actor has been very choosy about the kind of projects she would do on-screen, “When the audience expects you to do a good job, you become more choosy. It becomes a responsibility. I don’t want to do films for the sake of doing them. I have a lot to do at home. I enjoy that as well. I want to do the same with my films too,” Sridevi said. She took almost five years to come back on screen with MOM. And now, her fans hope to see her sooner with her next project.

#Mom biz witnesses growth on Tue… Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr, Sun 6.42 cr, Mon 2.52 cr, Tue 2.74 cr. Total: ₹ 19.66 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2017

#Mom *footfalls* on Mon are higher than Fri since ticket rates are reduced… Effectively, it’s more than opening day in terms of occupancy. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2017

#Mom Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr, Sun 6.42 cr, Mon 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 16.92 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2017

MOM, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, was released in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Friday, July 7.

