MOM box office collection day 5: Sridevi film fairs well during the week

Sridevi’s act of a daring mom has been garnering a positive response from the movie goers. The story of a daughter’s rocky relationship with her stepmother seems to have come as a relief to those who have been waiting for a content driven film from Bollywood filmmakers after being disappointed with the much-awaited film of the year, Tubelight. Surprisingly, the film by the first time feature filmmaker, adman Ravi Udyawar has managed to attract more audience on a working Monday than on the weekend. It seems like a positive word of mouth is translating into big box office numbers. Going by the tweet of Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh, “#Mom *footfalls* on Mon are higher than Fri since ticket rates are reduced… Effectively, it’s more than opening day in terms of occupancy.”

The film, until now, has managed to add Rs 16.92 crore in its kitty after Monday’s decent Rs 2.52 crore collection. The break up of the collections as per Taran Adarsh is, “#Mom Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr, Sun 6.42 cr, Mon 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 16.92 cr. India biz.” The revenge thriller drama also starring ace actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna has an effective performance from Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, who plays the young victim.

#Mom *footfalls* on Mon are higher than Fri since ticket rates are reduced… Effectively, it’s more than opening day in terms of occupancy. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2017

#Mom Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr, Sun 6.42 cr, Mon 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 16.92 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2017

Sridevi recently spoke about how she had developed a mother-like relationship with Sajal while shooting for MOM. Talking about her young co-star in an interview with indianexpress.com, the 53-year-old actor said, “Well, during the shooting, on the first schedule, we became very close to each other. Even Jhanvi and Khushi used to interact with her and share everything. I feel though she is far away, she is my daughter. She has done an outstanding job and it’s sad that she cannot be here with us (for the promotions).”

MOM has received good reviews from film critics and the movie-goers. Not only this, Sridevi’s Bollywood contemporaries have also praised the actor for her strong performance in the film produced by her husband, Boney Kapoor.

