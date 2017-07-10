MOM box office collection day 4: Sridevi film stays steady

MOM box office collection day 4: Sridevi in a still from the film. MOM box office collection day 4: Sridevi in a still from the film.

Sridevi film MOM showed a strong growth on Sunday, taking the first total weekend collection to Rs 14.40 crore. The film collected Rs 6.42 crore on Sunday. After a sluggish start on the first day, MOM picked up growth over the weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote, “#Mom had a SUPERB Sat and EXCELLENT Sun… Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr, Sun 6.42 cr. Total: ₹ 14.40 cr. India biz”. But will the film pass weekday test? The weekday figures of the film will only decide its box office destiny. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. The film has so far got mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Meanwhile, Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Sridevi spoke about her daughter during the promotions of the film. “The other day she was very upset with reports that she was chasing a hero in a party, but that was not true. She was with director Gauri Shinde who was also there at the same party. Since it’s happening at the beginning of her career she isn’t liking it. She was quite upset and I was like, ‘Welcome to this world,” Sridevi told PTI.

“There is nothing wrong in going out with friends. A person wants to write something wrong, he will write it even if you are just going out with friends. I can’t stop that as she is a public ( figure now). I have no control over anything. I know what she is doing and where she is going. I am a very friendly mom and my children share everything with me. I don’t have anything much to say about all this,” the actor added.

