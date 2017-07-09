MOM box office collection day 3: Sridevi film sees growth

MOM box office collection day 3: Sridevi film is expected to grow over the weekend. MOM box office collection day 3: Sridevi film is expected to grow over the weekend.

Sridevi’s MOM saw a huge jump in figures on Saturday. After a sluggish start on Friday, Sridevi’ movie redeemed itself. The film that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna saw double-digit growth on Saturday, reaching a collection of Rs 7.98 crore in two days. The film collected Rs 2.90 crore on its opening day. MOM grew by 75.17% on the second day and amassed Rs 5.08 crore. The film is expected to grow over the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote, “#Mom witnesses 75.17% growth on Sat… EXCELLENT trending… Sun should be higher… Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr. Total: ₹ 7.98 cr. India biz”. He also shared, “#Mom trending similar to Sri’s last ‘major release’ #Judaai [1997]. #EV [2012] and #Mom following the same trend: Biz grows slowly, but surely”.

Meanwhile, Sridevi spoke about the revenge drama. “When I pick up a movie, it’s not about my choice. But when the choice comes, I would want to take up that opportunity. God has been kind. All the films that I did, I didn’t plan them. They just came to me. It’s directors’ choice if they want to work with me. Not mine,” Sridevi told PTI.

“When the audience expects you to do a good job, you become more choosy. It becomes a responsibility. I don’t want to do films for the sake of doing them. I have a lot to do at home. I enjoy that as well. I want to do the same with my films too,” Sridevi added. MOM was released in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Friday, July 7.

