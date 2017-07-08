MOM box office collection day 2: Tom Holland’s Spider-man Homecoming trumps Sridevi film

The new Tom Holland-Robert Downey Jr Spider-man Homecoming movie clearly washed out both MOM and Guest Iin London. The new Tom Holland-Robert Downey Jr Spider-man Homecoming movie clearly washed out both MOM and Guest Iin London.

Tom Holland’s Spider-man: Homecoming has left Sridevi’s MOM behind by a huge margin. The latest instalment in Spiderman franchise that enjoys huge popularity in the country amassed an astounding Rs 6 crore from Friday and Thursday preview collections. However, Spider-man: Homecoming’s show wasn’t better than its previous instalment Spider-Man 3 that remains the highest grossing movie of the franchise in India so far.

The new Tom Holland-Robert Downey Jr movie clearly washed out both MOM and Guest Iin London. Sridevi’s MOM started on a low note, collecting just Rs 2.50 crore on the first day. The fact that the film was released in four different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam did little to benefit the film.

Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “MOM heavily relies on acting chops of lead actors including Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. The film is dark and gritty and has less in terms of masala entertainment. However, the film can pick up growth over the weekend if there is a strong word of mouth publicity. MOM can earn Rs 5-6 crore on Saturday.”

When asked if Sridevi’s film will benefit from release in multiple languages, Girish says, “Makers wanted to cash in on the popularity of Sridevi in southern states but only Monday will tell us if the film has been able to leave a mark.”

Girish also says that Spiderman: Homecoming will easily trump both MOM and Guest Iin London, “The film has already collected Rs 6 crores. However, it didn’t perform as per expectations. Its previous instalment did much better. Spider-man: Homecoming is a fun, entertaining film which is sure to rule box office in India.”

According to industry sources, MOM will have to pull up its socks to recover its cost of production. “The film is made on a budget of Rs 45-50 crore. It will have to do really well in order to make the profit,” a source told indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd