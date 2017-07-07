MOM box office collection day 1: Sridevi film starts on a slow note

MOM box office collection day 1: The film stars two of the finest actors from Hindi film industry – Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. MOM box office collection day 1: The film stars two of the finest actors from Hindi film industry – Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.

Sridevi’s MOM has been one of the most awaited movies of the year. After a disappointing show of Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight at the box office, will MOM live up to its expectations? The film stars two of the finest actors from Hindi film industry – Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. MOM might have got rave reviews from critics but has started on a slow note. The film saw around 25 percent occupancy during morning shows. The film was released on 1350 screens in India in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. In the overseas market, the film was released on 456 screens. The other Hollywood release this weekend Spider-Man: Homecoming also started on a decent note, witnessing 25 % occupancy during morning shows, according to a Bollywood Hungama report.

Another release Guest Iin London starring Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aaryan which has got negative reviews opened to 10% occupancy during morning shows, according to Koimoi.

Indian Express film critic Shrubhra Gupta wrote in her MOM review, “There are some chilling sequences that we watch with our heart in our mouth : a black car circling the deserted streets of Delhi, taking us back to the unspeakable horror of that December night in 2012 ; a bunch of entitled testosterone-filled jerks casing the joint in search of easy female prey; and how a party meant for fun and games can swiftly descend into terrifying chaos. You recall those names—Jessica Lal, Jyoti Singh– and so many other young women who don’t hit the headlines but make up the sickening molestation and rape count in the Capital. And you shake yourself and wait for the track of righteous comeuppance to kick in, and hope those guys rot in hell.”

The film is expected to pick up growth over the weekend.

