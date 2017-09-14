Lucknow Central box office prediction: Farhan Akhtar film to earns Rs 2 crore on opening day?

‘Lucknow Central’ box office prediction: The popularity of Farhan Akhtar’s film depends on word-of-mouth. ‘Lucknow Central’ box office prediction: The popularity of Farhan Akhtar’s film depends on word-of-mouth.

Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Lucknow Central’ will be releasing this week at the box office alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Simran and Rishi Kapoor’s ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’. A quick look at Farhan’s career, and you will notice that the actor delivers films with promising content and simultaneously also mints money at the box office.

“I am expecting the film to make around Rs 2 crore on Friday. The trailer has been average and the excitement levels are on the low side. By Sunday, the film will probably make around Rs 7- Rs 8 crore approximately. It all depends on word-of-mouth,” said trade analyst Girish Johar.

Last week, ‘Poster Boys’ and ‘Daddy’ released at the theaters. Although Arjun Rampal had been widely appreciated for his performance, the film failed to enjoy the publicity outside the state of Maharashtra. ‘Baadshaho’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ have both performed well for the past two weeks, however, the two film likely won’t stand as a massive competition for ‘Lucknow Central’.

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Lucknow Central’ is based on true events. It tells the tale of Kishen Mohan Girhotra who hails from a small town. He aspires to be a singer but a sudden turn of events leads him to jail instead. In jail, he manages to befriend fellow prisoners. Kishen finds an opportunity to form a music band with them but they also have a different game plan to escape from jail.

The film may not have not managed to generate a lot of curiosity, nevertheless, going by the success rate of content driven films such as ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, there is hope for Lucknow Central.

