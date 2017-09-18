Lucknow Central box office collection day 4: This Farhan Akhtar film needs a strong week to stay in the race

Lucknow Central box office collection day 4: Next few days are crucial for Lucknow Central. Lucknow Central box office collection day 4: Next few days are crucial for Lucknow Central.

Lucknow Central, starring Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty, has received lukewarm reviews and its weekend collection has not exactly been exhilarating. After opening at Rs 2.04 crore last Friday, the film did pick up on the weekend as was expected, but not by much. Its collection on Saturday was Rs 2.82 crore, and on Sunday was Rs 3.56 crore. In the coming week, the film’s collection will almost certainly dip at least a little and this week might become the deciding factor as to whether this Ranjit Tiwari directorial will be a hit or a flop.

Earlier in the day trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the figures. “#LucknowCentral is now dependent on weekdays biz for a decent total… Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 2.82 cr, Sun 3.56 cr. Total: ₹ 8.42 cr. India biz,” he had said. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film but had also praised the supporting cast.

“It is the supporting cast which is spot on, especially Sharma and Dobriyal: is there anything the latter can’t do?

But more than anything else, it is the mawkish sentimentality which overcomes the story-telling. When it is not that, then we find our fine conspirators being much too dramatic,” she had said.

“When will Bollywood learn the value of letting silence create drama? You don’t need to drown everything with background music: that is certainly not jailhouse rock,” she added.

Needless to say, the next few days for Lucknow Central are absolutely crucial. The film should maintain decent collection to stay in the race against Kangana Ranaut film Simran. The latter film is doing well right now but that might shift especially if word of mouth promotion comes into play.

