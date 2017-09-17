Lucknow Central box office collection day 3: Will the Farhan Akhtar film gain momentum?

Lucknow Central box office collection day 3: Farhan Akhtar film desperately needs to buck up. Lucknow Central box office collection day 3: Farhan Akhtar film desperately needs to buck up.

After opening to a decent start, Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central has shown average growth on Saturday as well. From a collection of Rs 2.04 crore to Rs 2.82 crore, the Ranjit Tiwari film saw a growth of about 38 percent on its second day. Now with the first weekend coming to a close, it really needs to buck up with its Sunday collection to be called a ‘hit’.

Tweeting Lucknow Central’s figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#LucknowCentral shows 38.24% growth on Sat… Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 2.82 cr. Total: ₹ 4.86 cr. India biz.” Facing tough competition from Kangana Ranaut’s Simran, Farhan Akhtar’s film is lagging behind in the race. While Lucknow Central’s total collection is at Rs 4.86 crore, Simran has minted Rs 6.53 crore till now.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “‘…more than anything else, it is the mawkish sentimentality which overcomes the story-telling. When it is not that, then we find our fine conspirators being much too dramatic.When will Bollywood learn the value of letting silence create drama? You don’t need to drown everything with background music: that is certainly not jailhouse rock,” she had said.

#LucknowCentral shows 38.24% growth on Sat… Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 2.82 cr. Total: ₹ 4.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2017

Lucknow Central also stars Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Deepak Dobriyal in the supporting roles. And their performances have been appreciated no less than Farhan himself. While movie buffs have their eyes on this week’s two releases, a decent number of screens have also been captured by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar film based on a man suffering from erectile dysfunction.

