Lucknow Central box office collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar film needs a strong weekend to stay afloat

Lucknow Central box office collection Day 2: This weekend is important for Farhan Akhtar film. Lucknow Central box office collection Day 2: This weekend is important for Farhan Akhtar film.

Lucknow Central, starring Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty, has had an average start at the box office with earnings of Rs 2.04 crore. This Ranjit Tiwari directorial need a strong weekend to earn profits. Little promotion may have worked against the film which otherwise has received good reviews.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier today tweeted the figures of the film. “#LucknowCentral Fri ₹ 2.04 cr. India biz… Growth on Sat and Sun is crucial,” he had said.

Lucknow Central is based on the script written by Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora. It tells the real story of Kishen Mohan Girhotra, who after forming a music band, concocts a plan to escape from the jail. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Ronit Roy in supporting roles.

It is telling that this Friday both films – Simran and Lucknow Central – have fared pretty badly and one of the reasons might be that the movies that released earlier are still attracting a lot of moviegoers and are eating away into the shares of these two new releases. The battle between these minnows is interesting nonetheless.

#LucknowCentral Fri ₹ 2.04 cr. India biz… Growth on Sat and Sun is crucial. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a lukewarm review of the film. “‘…more than anything else, it is the mawkish sentimentality which overcomes the story-telling. When it is not that, then we find our fine conspirators being much too dramatic.When will Bollywood learn the value of letting silence create drama? You don’t need to drown everything with background music: that is certainly not jailhouse rock,” she had said.

Lucknow Central will almost certainly do well on the weekend but it needs strong numbers to stay afloat in this extremely competitive season. The subsequent week is also important and it remains to be seen whether word-of-mouth works in its favour or not.

