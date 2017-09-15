Lucknow Central box office collection Day 1: How will this Farhan Akhtar film fare on its opening day?

Lucknow Central box office collection Day 1: Trade gurus have their predictions but we have to wait and see how much it will earn. Lucknow Central box office collection Day 1: Trade gurus have their predictions but we have to wait and see how much it will earn.

Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central hit the theaters on Friday. However, it faces tough competition from Kangana Ranaut’s Simran. Thus, the question is how will the film fare on its opening day? Trade gurus have their predictions but we have to wait and see how much it will earn.

Trade analyst Girish Johar shared his box office expectations and said, “I am expecting the film to make around Rs 2 crore on Friday. The trailer has been average and the excitement levels are on the low side. By Sunday, the film will probably make around Rs 7- Rs 8 crore approximately. It all depends on word-of-mouth.” Also, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his views about the newly released films and wrote, “A new Friday… But the story remains the same… New film releases open [morning + noon shows] to dull response.”

Farhan Akhtar film ‘Lucknow Central’ is based on true events. It tells the tale of Kishen Mohan Girhotra who hails from a small town. He aspires to be a singer but a sudden turn of events leads him to jail instead. In jail, he manages to befriend fellow prisoners. Kishen finds an opportunity to form a music band with them but they also have a different game plan to escape from jail.

Indian Express film critic wrote in her review that this Farhan Akhtar film is just a tad better than the juvenile Qaidi Band. She wrote, “Five prisoners plan a jailbreak in Lucknow Central, hoping to make a run for it when a music competition is underway. We saw an exact ploy play out a few weeks ago in Qaidi Band. What is going on? A fully ‘filmi’ ittefaq, or a sinister story swap?”

