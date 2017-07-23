Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 3: Will Konkona Sensharma film maintain the momentum?

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 3: The Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah’s film is doing good at the box office. Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 3: The Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah’s film is doing good at the box office.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, is a film that took the Censor Board of Film Certification head on and won. CBFC famously wrote about the film that it was too “lady oriented” for their taste. The film was finally released on Friday that just went by and even though it was released only on 400 screens in India, it has done good business in its initial days. Friday also saw other big releases, not just of Bollywood films like Munna Michael, but Hollywood films like Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Considering all that, Lipstick Under My Burkha has defied expectations like the film’s content defies patriarchal Indian society’s norms and so-called traditions. Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Aahana Kumar and Plabita Borthakur. The free publicity that the film got owing to its tussle with Pahlaj Nihalani led Censor Board seems to have worked in its favour. The film has also pleased the critics who have praised the theme and performances especially Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sensharma

On the first day, the film has earned Rs 1.22 cr. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#LipstickUnderMyBurkha picked up towards evening shows… Fri ₹ 1.22 cr [400 screens]. India biz.” indicating that the film had earned more in its evening shows.

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha witnesses growth on Sat… Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr. Total: ₹ 3.39 cr [400 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2017

On Saturday, the film had picked up because of the start of the weekend. “#LipstickUnderMyBurkha witnesses growth on Sat… Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr. Total: ₹ 3.39 cr [400 screens]. India biz.” Taran Adarsh had tweeted yesterday.

It remains to be seen if the film will continue its good run in the coming days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd