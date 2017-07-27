Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 7: Can this ‘lady-oriented’ film stand the new releases?

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 7: Despite competitions, the ‘lady-oriented film’ managed to garner enough popularity. Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 7: Despite competitions, the ‘lady-oriented film’ managed to garner enough popularity.

The controversial film, Lipstick Under My Burkha starring Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and others, had released at the theatres last week after a long fight with the CBFC over getting a certificate. The film, which has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, has come up with pleasant reviews. According to figures given by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film remained strong over the weekend. Though its collections remained slightly lower as compared to the weekend, it still managed to stay steady. Taran even called the film ‘rock steady’, as against its competition Munna Michael. The film has so far collected a total of Rs 9.71 crore.

“#LipstickUnderMyBurkha Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr, Sun 2.41 cr, Mon 1.28 cr, Tue 1.36 cr, Wed 1.27 cr. Total: ₹ 9.71 cr. ROCK-STEADY!” wrote Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened on only 400 screens within the country. Apart from Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Munna Michael, it also had a face off with Hollywood releases like Dunkirk. Despite competitions, the ‘lady-oriented film’ managed to garner enough popularity. According to a report in Bollywood movie reviews, Lipstick Under My Burkha was made on a budget of Rs 6 crores with a production cost of Rs 5 crores and print and advertising cost of Rs 1 crore.

This week, the film will face challenge from another controversial film, Indu Sarkar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and Tigmashu Dhulia’s Raag Desh. Both the films are based on historical events that had happened in India. Apart from these, Anees Bazmee’s comic drama Mubarakan is also set to release. Lipstick Under My Burkha has been well received by both audiences and critics so far. Now, we await to see where the film will stand in its second weekend and amid its new competitors.

