Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office Collection Day 6: Will Konkona Sensharma film pass the mid-week test?

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 6: Konkona Sensharma film had a strong Tuesday at the Box Office. Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 6: Konkona Sensharma film had a strong Tuesday at the Box Office.

While Konkona Sensharma and Ratna Pathak Shah’s Lipstick Under My Burkha had a super strong Monday and Tuesday, we will have to wait and see if the film will continue its strong grip on the box office.

After a box office collection of Rs 7.08 crores till Monday, the figures increased to Rs 1.36 crores on Tuesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#LipstickUnderMyBurkha Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr, Sun 2.41 cr, Mon 1.28 cr, Tue 1.36 cr. Total: ₹ 8.44 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!” He also added, “#LipstickUnderMyBurkha is UNSTOPPABLE… Tue biz is HIGHER than Mon and Fri biz… Day-wise data in next tweet…”

While the Konkona Sensharma starrer has till now collected a total of Rs 8.44 crores in its run of five days, it had earned a total of Rs 5.80 crores over the weekend. Well, a theatre manager elated with the performance even shared how he had seen such a growth only at the time of Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti.

What is even more interesting is that the movie opened on only 400 screens in the country whereas the week’s other release Munna Michael opened on 3000 screens. But looks like, that hasn’t stopped the film from luring audiences to the theatres.

We are used to seeing the figures declining over the week but seems that Lipstick Under My Burkha is going to be revolutionary in this regard as well. With the Tuesday’s figures at a whopping Rs 1.36 crores, we are bound to expect a lot more from the film.

Lipstick Under My Burkha also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is making a bold statement about female sexuality and is exploring women’s desires irrespective of age.

