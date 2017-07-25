Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office Collection Day 5: Can Konkona Sensharma film survive the week test?

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 5: Will Konkona Sensharma film be able to sustain its strong foothold? Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 5: Will Konkona Sensharma film be able to sustain its strong foothold?

While the Konkona Sensharma and Ratna Pathak Shah starrer Lipstick Under My Burkha is exposing the patriarchal nature of society, it looks like the film is also finally picking up pace at the theaters as well. After collecting Rs 1.28 crore on Monday, it has maintained a strong grip on the box office. But what remains to be seen is if the film will be able to continue its good run over the week.

The Konkona Sensharma starrer has till now collected a total of Rs 7.08 crore in its run of four days. It earned a total of Rs 5.80 crores over the weekend with a steady graph of Rs 1.22 crores on Friday, Rs 2.17 crores on Saturday and Rs 2.41 crores on Sunday. Even though the movie opened on a staggeringly low number of 400 screens, the film has lured audiences. Also, usually the Monday figures of a film show a dip when compared to the opening collection. But in the case of Lipstick Under My Burkha, the Monday’s figures were Rs 1.28 crores while Friday had Rs 1.22 crores. Looks like the film has gained the interest of fans who were rather disappointed by Munna Michael.

Speaking of Munna Michael, even though the Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin film opened on 3000 screens, the movie has collected only a little more than Rs 24 crores till now. The film’s numbers went from Rs 8.70 crores to Rs 3.25 crores as soon as the week started.

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha has SUPER-STRONG Mon… Mon bigger than Fri… Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr, Sun 2.41 cr, Mon 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 7.08 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2017

The coming days are going to be very crucial in deciding the fate of both the films, but looks like the Alankrita Shrivastava flick has already had a head start. Well, only time will tell.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd